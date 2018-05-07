The Golden State Warriors got back to winning ways with a 118-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans to take a 3-1 lead in the best of seven series on the Western Conference semi-finals on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry made his second start after returning from injury, but, with the Warriors point guard still to hit top form, it was Kevin Durant, who led the way with 38 points on the night.

Curry returned from a grade two MCL sprain to his left knee in Game 2, when he came off the bench in the latter stages of the first-quarter. He made his first start in the following game playing 29 minutes, but was unable to help his team as they lost to the Pelicans.

In Game 4 he played 32 minutes scoring 23 points, but admitted after the game that he was “p----- off” whenever he was subbed off. Curry believes he has more in the tank, but understands the coach wants to ease him into action after a lengthy injury layoff.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The two-time MVP played second fiddle to Durant in Game 4, but he is confident with regular game time, his consistency and timing will return. With the Warriors looking favorites to make it to the finals in the West, Steve Kerr will be hoping to have Curry in the best form possible.

"Every time I get subbed off, I get a little p----- off. I feel like I have a bit more in the tank, but the coach is making the calls and trying to make the right rotations and save me,” Curry said after Game 4, as quoted by the Express. “As long as I play like I do and help my team-mates on the floor, then that’ll help with my consistency.”

“My lungs feel really good! After five weeks the general rush was crazy. Tonight was good. As long as I’m not just there playing hard. The endurance and timing will come back as I’m working hard at it,” he added.

Coach Kerr concurred with his point guard about his fitness levels turning a corner. He believes Curry is close to returning to his best shooting form and admitted they chose to keep him out for some minutes once the game was won.

“Steph [Curry] turned a corner tonight conditioning wise,” Kerr said when asked about Curry’s fitness, as quoted by the Express. “He was moving really well defensively. He was anticipating things and getting over screens.”

“I left him out for couple of minutes when the game was decided to get him a couple of shots. His shot is right there, but he’s not quite there. He’s getting into rhythm and running into form and it’s good to see,” the Warriors coach added.

The Warriors return to the Oracle Arena for the fifth game of the series and they will be hoping to wrap it up and not give Anthony Davis and his team a chance to mount a comeback. Game 5 will tip off at 10.30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night with live TV coverage being provided by TNT.