Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry to get even better as he continues to rack up the minutes since his return from injury.

Curry returned to action in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week after missing the rest of the regular season following Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23.

The 30-year-old looked as good as ever as he finished the game with 28 points in 27 minutes of action, shooting 8-for-15 as the Warriors took a 2-0 second round series lead.

The Pelicans though, pegged the series back to 2-1 in Game 3 as they defeated the reigning NBA champions in a dominant 119-110 win Friday at the Smoothie King Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Curry played 29 minutes in his second game but only scored 19 points with 6-for-19 shooting, notably burying just 3 three-pointers in 9 attempts. He cited rushing his shots as a reason for his erratic shooting but it was not unexpected for Kerr.

"That’s just been my experience both and as a player and as a coach," Kerr said. "The second one [from injury], when the adrenaline is gone, reality sets in and then you’ve got to grind through it a little bit."

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kerr added the third game from injury could see the best of Curry once again as he expects to increase his minutes on the court.

"The third game is usually amazing," Kerr added with a smile. "He’s gaining conditioning every day, so we can definitely increase the minutes. ... The good news is as you move on, the rhythm comes back and the routine comes back. I think that’s what you’re going to see from Steph. He’s going to step into a much more comfortable role, not only within the offense, but in his being, within his body. He’s feeling better every day."

Warriors forward Draymond Green though, believes Curry as well as Kevin Durant could have been more aggressive against the Pelicans in Game 3.

"I still don’t think KD or Steph [Curry] was aggressive enough,” Green said. "As I said, it was both of them. They are our guys. That’s who we’re going to to get buckets. We need them to be aggressive at all times."

However, the Warriors were poor defensively and Green acknowledged every player has to do their part at the back to avoid another defeat.

"Kevin and Steph weren’t our problem defensively yesterday," he added. "It was everybody who stepped on the floor. We just didn’t bring enough force to the game."

Game 4 takes place Sunday in Utah once again as the Warriors will be looking to take a 3-1 lead and seal the series in front of their home fans at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, in Game 5.