'Fixer Upper' fans were given a very nice surprise when Chip and Joanna Gaines took to social media last night to share some exciting news—they are pregnant and expecting their fifth child together.

Chip made the official announcement through a series of Instagram posts, first teasing that they had a big announcement in a video featuring highlights of the couple expressing their desire for a fifth baby, and also hinting it was already on the way by talking about Joanna's cravings.

In a second post, he confirmed the news, sharing an image of them both sporting bellies.

While the news is exciting for the couple's fans, it is also bittersweet, as the pair are in the midst of airing the final season of their hit HGTV show, after announcing in 2017 that season five would be their last.

Now, with the news of their new baby on the way, it could be an indication of why they decided to end the series.

In the photo announcing their pregnancy, Joanna's small bump is still clearly visible underneath a sweatshirt, which means she is at least a few months along since this is not their first child. The pair announced they were ending the show in September of 2017. If they announced the show was ending shortly after learning they were expecting another child, then it would put Joanna at somewhere around the four-month mark in her pregnancy.

Interestingly enough, as fans began to speculate why the couple was ending their popular show, a reason regarding their concerns that the show was posing a safety and security issue for their children surfaced. At the time, the two reportedly became concerned because people would drive past their Waco, Texas home and take pictures in front of it often. They allegedly wanted to make sure that their kids, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie, were safe and able to live a somewhat more normal life.

If the two knew they were expecting baby number five at the time, then it could very well have been the reason they decided to end the show, and their statement that it was a security issue for the kids would also make sense.

Regardless whether baby number five is the reason for the show's end or not, the arrival of their newest child will surely be an exciting time for the entire Gaines family.

Photo: HGTV