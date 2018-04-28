A Florida father was outraged and concerned after he found a sexually-explicit question in his teenage daughter's homework assignment. Omar Austin, whose daughter studied in the 11th grade at Westside High School in Jacksonville, posted a video on his Facebook account Wednesday reading out the question.

The question reads: "Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend is type AB blood, and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could her baby's possible blood type(s) NOT be?"

Austin, who was appalled, asked in the video: "This needs to be seen. [What the hell] is going on in our schools?"

He said the reference to "revenge sex" in the question is not something he would want any student to learn about. The question was part of a practice test for the students' upcoming anatomy exam.

"The words 'baby daddy' and 'baby mama' being used, that's foresight," Austin said. "The fact that she's having sex with one guy and to get revenge on this guy she has sex with his best friend the next day? I mean, that's just not something that I want to teach any student."

After the video was posted online, Austin received support from many residents of the area. Some social media users were as angry as Austin and expressed concerns.

"Someone actually gets paid to make the test. I'm assuming someone checks the wording of the question? What happened to common sense!" one Facebook user commented on the video, which had been viewed more than 7,000 times at the time of publishing this article.

Austin told Florida's First Coast News that after seeing the assignment he contacted the principal of the school to flag the inappropriate question.

The school reportedly told him it "was a district-generated worksheet that her teacher just printed offline and it was given to the students,” Austin said. “I want it to be acknowledged. I want it to be reviewed. And I want it to be changed. I think that we can do better.”

Duval County Public Schools released the following statement:

The question was highly inappropriate and was not part of a district assessment. We are thankful to the parent who contacted the school directly to share his concerns. Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation. Appropriate and corrective action will be taken. We encourage parents to contact their school leaders directly if they ever have any concerns about their child’s school and instructional experience so that we can immediately work to problem-solve.

