The golfing action at the 2018 Phoenix Open tournament was disrupted Wednesday, as an ambitious man ran onto the golf course naked and put on a show for the crowd. Spectator Seth Norris captured a couple minutes of the incident on video and tweeted it out for the world to see.

The streaker, identified as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach, ran onto the course and gyrated around for as long as he could before authorities got to him. He ran, pantomimed a golf swing and even did some breakdancing for about five minutes before he was caught and arrested. At one point, he threw around sand from the course’s sand trap, according to azfamily.com.

Scottsdale, Arizona police said the man showed signs of being drunk.

The incident was noteworthy enough to inspire a Twitter moment. To see an alternate angle of the man’s streaking escapades, watch the video below.

Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images