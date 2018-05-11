A 3-month-old baby's life was saved by a sheriff’s deputy in Florida after he spotted a "distressed" mother asking for help. On Wednesday, K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was driving home after work when he was flagged down by the woman at an intersection.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on their Facebook page that deputy Nix sprang to help the baby and after performing several life-saving measures he rushed the toddler to the hospital. A dashcam video of Nix trying to save the child's life was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

"The motorist told Deputy Nix that her 3-month old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help. Deputy Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled off the side of the road to assist with the medical emergency. After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center," the sheriff's office said. "Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child. We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today."

The video shows two women get out of the car, one of whom was holding the baby before she was seen handing him over to Nix.

“I’m not waiting on medics,” Nix is heard telling dispatch in the video. “I’m a half mile away from ORC [Ocala Regional Medical Center]. I’m headed to the emergency room with the baby,” Nix stated before rushing to the hospital.

Speaking to Ocala Star-Banner, Nix recalled the incident saying: “I heard this one breath that was very faint... I turned and I remember thinking, ‘I don’t hear sirens. I don’t hear nobody coming. I don’t have time.’”

"In my 17 years of doing this job, that was the most scary, emotional and rewarding day ever," Nix added. "I remember praying, thanking God for putting me in the right place at the right time for the right reason."

In a Facebook post, the baby's mother Nechole Cromwell thanked the deputy for saving the child's life.

"I just wanted the world to know how great this officer is, & how great God is," she wrote. "Not all officers are bad, he's one of many good guys."

