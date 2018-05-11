A car jumped a curb and crashed into a deli in Chelsea, New York, on Thursday, injuring 6 people, including a woman who got stuck under the vehicle.

Three pedestrians on the sidewalk along with two deli employees and the driver were hurt in the incident that took place at 7:30 p.m. EDT at West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue. They were taken to the Bellevue Hospital and their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The vehicle in question was a for-hire cab that collided with a yellow cab on the street before crashing into the deli, according to the witnesses at the scene.

One Twitter user, Daniello Gabrielli, captured the aftermath of the scene where officers from the Fire Department of New York were trying to rescue a woman who was stuck under the cab. Although the victim could not be seen, the end of the cab was poking out of the shattered deli window.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

One deli customer who witnessed the accident said: “I was just waiting by the counter putting my products up there and the next thing I hear POW and heard people screaming and turned towards the door, and I just saw this car coming maybe like 20-30 mph," ABC7 reported.

“My quick instinct was just to run to the back of the store," another customer said. "I just knew I was dead just the way the speed was going. Thank God the pole was there to stop the car right there."

"We saw one lady on the top of the hood and the younger boy, I think her son I'm not sure it's her son or not, also was crying there," a witness who works in a nearby pizza shop told CBS New York. "It was very hard actually, very sad."

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

“It could have been, we don't know yet, a red light that was run because it looks like there was a collision that happened in the intersection which pushed the non-yellow cab onto the sidewalk,” Johnson said.

He further added: “My office will continue to monitor the situation and keep everyone posted. My thoughts are with those who are injured, and I thank the first responders for their quick response.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson