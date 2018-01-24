A security service in Surrey, England, was monitoring a residential building’s security cameras when it spotted a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver entering an elevator and eating pizza toppings from the box which was yet to be delivered to the customer.

Domino’s fired the driver soon after the video surfaced Tuesday.

In the video, the delivery driver was seen selecting the floor and as the door of the elevator closed, he sat on the ground and then appeared to put the pizza delivery bag on the floor.

He was then seen taking out the pizza box and eating the toppings from it just before arriving at his designated floor.

"It’s very unhygienic, it’s disturbing, and it’s sad," Harry Sethi, owner of Eureka Security and Concierge Services, the company that captured the footage told the Global News.

He added that concierge service even informed the tenant who was expecting the delivery of the incident.

"She was furious, she said she would take it up to management," Sethi said.

Sethi said he was quite surprised as his security company had seen many bizarre things, however, this was a first.

"It shocks me," Sethi said. "They should definitely let him go."

Domino’s Pizza confirmed Tuesday that the delivery driver seen in the video, believed to be a college student, was fired from the company.

"When we first saw the video we’re just totally embarrassed and frustrated with the situation," Jeff Kacmarek, vice-president of marketing for Domino’s Pizza told the news outlet.

"We apologize profusely to the customer, to all of our customers, it’s a very unfortunate incident," he added. "We have thousands of hard-working, good drivers working for us every day and providing good service to our customers."

Kacmarek also mentioned that Dominos Pizza contacted the police and offered to hand over the surveillance footage to them.

"Our local franchisee has been in touch with the customer. We're going to make this right. We've apologized to them," he said, according to CTV News.

Photo: REUTERS/Russell Boyce