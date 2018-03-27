A Florida fisherman was shocked when he saw a massive great white shark circling his boat Saturday. The incident, caught on camera, shows a dark shadow in the water slowly approaching the boat some 26 miles off of Ponce Inlet, later becoming clear to be the predator.

Kyle Morningstar, a 31-year-old Port Orange resident, told local media that he was shocked when he realized that the creature moving close to his boat was a great white shark. Morningstar said he was terrified as the giant shark started to gain pace as it came closer.

"It did two to three laps around my boat," he told Fox News. "It was well over half the length of my boat ... we guess it was around a 12- to-15-foot shark."

Morningstar said this was not the first time he had gone out fishing but never encountered a great white before, especially this big.

"No. Never seen a great white before other than 'Shark Week,'" Morningstar said. "Just how massive it was and then it was like, 'Oh my God, that's a great white.'"

The fisherman said that after the close encounter with the shark, the predator disappeared into the deep water and could not be spotted anymore. The video, showing the massive shark, went viral after it was posted on social media.

"It was just something crazy to see and we want people to see it," Morningstar, who was fishing with his friends when the encounter with the shark took place, said.

He also said that the moment he saw the shark was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter and felt "like a movie."

"I looked down and saw a gray thing coming up as two or three ramora fish swam towards it," he explained and said when he spotted the massive shark, he grabbed his phone and started filming.

"Holy f------ s---. Oh my f------ God, bro," men repeated on the boat as they watched the shark swim just feet away.

Several people commented on the video, with one saying: "Dude, that's amazing! What a rush." Another added: "I would have died."

Photo: REUTERS