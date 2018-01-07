SpaceX has scheduled its first launch of the year for Sunday night: the mysterious and much-delayed Zuma launch.

The launch window is set to open at 8 p.m. EST at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the rocket back at the Air Force Base. A backup launch opportunity is scheduled for Monday at the same time.

Photo: SpaceX/Twitter

There will be no on-sight viewing opportunities available due to the launch window timing. The Kennedy Space Center is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST and the launch will be happening after the center closes.

The launch was originally scheduled for November but the original launch date, as well as the backup date, were both canceled and the payload launch was rescheduled for Thursday. That launch was subsequently pushed to Friday and then pushed again to Sunday evening.

Details have remained vague and there is very little information released to the public about it prior to the launch. Filings with the Federal Communications Commission show that the company plans to launch the rocket with a payload called Zuma and would also be making an attempt at the first stage recovery.

The application with the FCC said, "This STA is necessary to authorize launch vehicle communications for SpaceX Mission 1390, from Complex 39a, Kennedy Space Center."

No further information was made available about the payload itself, although a release from SpaceX said, "The Zuma spacecraft will launch on Falcon 9, a two-stage rocket designed from the ground up by SpaceX for maximum reliability and the cost-efficient transport of satellites and SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft." The rocket could be launching a satellite, or a Dragon craft carrying a payload, however, no filings show a plan for a Dragon raft to return.

There will be a live stream of the launch on the SpaceX website at www.spacex.com/webcast, or it can be viewed here: