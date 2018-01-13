In a video announcing her bid for Senate, Arizona Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) told Washington Republicans that they needed to “grow a pair of ovaries” in order to get the job done.

“Like our president, I'm tired of PC politicians and their BS excuses. I'm a fighter pilot and I talk like one — that's why I told Washington Republicans to grow a pair of ovaries and get the job done," she said in the video. "Now, I am running for the Senate to fight the fights that must be won. On national security, economic security and border security."

McSally, 51, who is up against opponents like former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Sen. Kelli Ward, in the race to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) came across as a fierce and unhesitant supporter of President Donald Trump, the Hill reported.

She refused to condemn the POTUS for calling certain African nations as “s------- countries” during a White House meeting on immigration, held Thursday, that sparked an outrage on both sides of the political aisle.

“I speak a little salty behind closed doors at times as well, so I'm not going to throw the first stone on using any language," McSally said at a rally in Tucson, Arizona, NBC affiliate Turn To 10 reported.

McSally also shared a stern rhetoric on immigration that Trump has often made headlines with. She co-sponsored an immigration bill that would reduce legal immigration levels by 25 percent earlier this week. The bill also proposed to block funding to sanctuary cities and restrict the number of relatives that immigrants can bring into the United States.

After Trump attacked Democrats for attempting to shut down the government to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, McSally thanked the president. “As we discussed on Tuesday, we won't allow our troops to be held hostage by DACA negotiations. Our military is relying on us,” McSally wrote.

Furthermore, in the video, McSally left no doubt about her alliance with the president by including a picture of herself with Trump, as well as, a video clip of the president calling her “tough.”