Video footage of actor Morgan Freeman making lewd comments toward female reporters have resurfaced amid reports of sexual harassment in which several women alleged the actor of inappropriate behavior in their presence.

Entertainment Tonight published a story on Thursday including clips from 2015 and 2016 showing the Academy Award-winning actor commenting on the physiques of female reporters. One video shows Freeman asking a correspondent if she would "fool around with older guys." A second clip shows him ogling his interviewer’s legs.

Video from a 2016 interview featuring Entertainment Tonight reporter Ashley Crossan and Freeman talking about the actor’s film "London Has Fallen, shows him seemingly making flirtatious comments toward the reporter.

"My goodness, are you married?" Freeman asks. Crossan says "no." Then Freeman follows up by asking: "Fool around with older guys?" Crossman laughs the question off nervously and then the actor says, "I'm just asking."

The two shook hands after the interview and Crossan tells Freeman that it was a pleasure talking to him. "Mine. Look at yourself," Freeman replies before he stares Crossan down as she walks away.

In a video from 2015, author and activist Janet Mock is seen talking to Freeman about his film "5 Flights Up." During the conversation, Freeman comments on her dress.

"You got a dress that's halfway between your knee and your... hips, and you sit down right across from me and you cross your legs...," Freeman said.

Mock issued a statement regarding the footage before ET released it on Thursday.

"I was deeply disappointed that someone who was seen as America's grandfather was susceptible to such disturbing behavior and felt comfortable enough to do that as cameras were rolling and that he could take claim of my body and look at it before even looking into my eyes," she told ET.

These videos come in the wake of a CNN report in which eight women have stepped forward with allegations against Freeman including sexual harassment.

Following the claims, credit card company Visa said it had dropped Freeman from its advertisements while Vancouver's Translink transportation system said it was "pausing" any ads containing the famed actor.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images