Since Matt Lauer was fired from the “Today” show on Nov. 29, 2017, after a complaint of inappropriate sexual misconduct was filed against him, the anchor issued an apology, and for the most part, kept a low profile in the Hamptons. However, following months of reports and speculation about the sexual harassments allegations which caused his termination, the journalist spoke out about the scandal.

Lauer, who shares three children, sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14, with wife Annette Roque, issued a statement addressing the allegations brought against him while denying “coercive, aggressive or abusive actions.”

In the statement released by The Washington Post, Lauer revealed he chose to break his silence in order to defend his family from the lies that have been spread about the reason behind his termination from NBC.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months . . . I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost. But defending my family now requires me to speak up,” he stated.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The anchor admitted his wrongdoing but insisted his sexual encounters were consensual. “I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC,” Lauer continued.

“However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

This is not the first time Lauer has stated some of the allegations brought against him were false. Shortly after his termination, the journalist issued an apology and alluded to false claims.

“As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he stated at the time.

Lauer’s most recent statement comes amid reports he and Roque are gearing up for a divorce following almost 20 years of marriage.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images