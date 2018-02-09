A cellphone video, with the caption "Potty Training 101," that has gone viral online has people furious after it surfaced on Snapchat earlier this week. The video appeared to show parents in Oklahoma pouring hot sauce down a child’s pants and onto his face as a form of punishment.

The footage surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday night after being originally posted to Snapchat earlier. It shows a man picking up a child with what appears to be a bottle of hot sauce in his other hand. The boy can be seen crying.

Local police launched an investigation after the video went viral and is trying to determine whether a crime was committed.

The part in the video that raised the most concern on social media, according to KFOR, was when the man seemed to pour the hot sauce in his hand and rub it on the child’s face as he was heard screaming.

Photo: Getty Images

Shana Honeycutt, of Edmond, shared the video on her Facebook page after spotting it online. She also identified the parents seen in the footage and said they were both from Choctaw, Oklahoma.

"As soon as I saw it, I was literally shaking and crying," said Honeycutt. "I absolutely, 100 percent believe that putting hot sauce in your child's pants and wiping it on their face is absolutely child abuse."

The recording was reportedly first posted in a private Facebook group, but then the members made it public since so many people raised concerns about the child and were outraged by the actions of the parents. The boy's mother, who is reportedly also a member of the private group, told everyone the child is fine.

"It needed to be public. It didn't need to be left in a private Facebook group where no one did or said anything about it," Honeycutt said.

The mother, believed to be in the video, was identified by Honeycutt as Stevi Allie Clarkand and the father as Andrew Flores.

As the video received hundreds of shares, it got the attention of Choctaw and Midwest City police in Oklahoma, as well as the Department of Human Services.

"If you see something on social media, one great thing that would really help us out is if you could... provide the name of the person who posted the video," Casey White with the Department of Human Services said. "Even better would be to either record or screenshot that video or that picture."

Police said the child appeared to be in a safe home and they are still investigating where the video was taken. The authorities are also deliberating if charges are to be brought in a case of child abuse.