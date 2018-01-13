The mounting controversy over an H&M ad campaign widely considered to be racist resulted in a South African store being trashed Saturday. A Twitter moment documented members of a socialist South African political party dirtying up an H&M store in Johannesburg in protest over the ad campaign.

Reports indicated the protest was carried out by the Economic Freedom Fighters, a self-proclaimed radical leftist political party in South Africa. The Marxist-Leninist group reportedly said protests would go on indefinitely if the store did not close down within 24 hours.

This was the latest development in a days-long controversy surrounding a new H&M ad campaign that showed a young black child modeling a hoodie with the text “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” written on it. Though the child’s mother did not see a problem with it, the popular clothing chain apologized for the image.