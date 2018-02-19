A viral video from Westwood Secondary School in Singapore showed a group of students punching, kicking, and throwing chairs at a classmate. Responding to the video, the school’s principal said Sunday the institution has reportedly taken “appropriate disciplinary measures,” and the children involved have been counseled.

In response to the violent incident, Principal Abdul Harris Sumardi told the Straits Times he was aware of the incident, which was said to have happened Feb. 9, and added the six Secondary 3 students who were involved were counseled.

“We are also working with their parents to help the students learn from the incident,” Sumardi said.

Filmed at Westwood Secondary School, the video showed a group of students punching, kicking, and making fun of a fellow classmate, who was seen sitting alone at his desk with his mobile phone. The video, which displayed a rather violent school bullying incident, emerged on social media last Thursday and has since gone viral.

In the video, one of the students is heard telling his friends to "teach" the boy a lesson, two students are seen hurling chairs at him, while another slaps the victim before overturning the child’s chair. Then they are seen pushing the victim to the floor, and continue to rain down kicks and punches on the boy, before the one filming the video tells them it is "enough."

The video garnered over 70,000 views and was shared more than 1,000 times when this story was published. It also attracted outraged reactions against the students who were seen bullying the boy in the video. Some also empathized with the victim.

Photo: Pixabay, public domain

This is not the first time a camera captured a fight in a secondary school classroom in Singapore. In September 2017, another viral incident of bullies assaulting a boy at St Hilda’s Secondary School was posted on social media. A study that was carried out in 2015 put Singapore in the unpleasant spot of having the third highest rate of bullying among students around the world, according to Coconuts.co, an Asian online media publisher.