A groomer at a PetSmart in Katy, southeastern Texas, was fired after a video showing her mishandling a small dog, a Shih Tzu went viral Friday.

The video posted on Facebook by Fox 26 Houston showed the groomer jerking the animal’s head around as she clipped it and then pulled it by the ear.

Terah Leder, a customer at the store, was outraged when she saw what was happening. Leder then grabbed her cell phone and recorded the ordeal.

"I was getting upset and I wanted to have proof, so I could take action and show somebody that this is happening," Leder said.

When the pet’s owner Brooke Vowers went to the PetSmart at 19945 Katy Freeway on Thursday to pick up her dog, Leder reportedly approached her and said she had a video of the animal being abused by the groomer.

“As I’m walking out, this lady comes up to me and said she’s been waiting for an hour to see who’s [sic] dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her,” Vowers said.

“She sent me this video and I am sick to my stock about it and will not be going back,” Vowers added, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.

Within hours of posting the video on Facebook, the Fox 26 video had more than 370,000 views and more than 17,000 shares. Currently, the video has 1.1 million views at the time of publishing this story.

PetSmart learned about the video Thursday night itself and immediately fired the groomer.

"We took swift action once seeing the video and that associate has since been terminated,” Miguel Rodriguez a District Leader for PetSmart said.

Rodriguez specified that PetSmart groomers go through 800 hours of training before they are hired and they also must meet annual safety certifications.

"Obviously, looking at the video, you can see, that's not the standards of how we treat pets in our care," said Rodriguez. "We love every pet that comes through this door."

Leder explained that the little dog seemed scared after the ordeal.

"She seemed very skittish. Whenever I first walked up to her and Brooke at the front of the store, she ran between her legs and just crouched down and hid from me and everything,” she said.