Authorities on Wednesday arrested two women in Maryland and charged them with child abuse that involved beating, using a stun gun on three children and feeding them dog feces.

According to Greg Shipley of the Maryland State Police, 29-year-old Amanda R. Wright and her girlfriend, 25-year-old Besline Joseph, lived together in the 11000 block of Norris Twilley Road in Mardela Springs, a town in Wicomico County, Maryland.

Both Wright and Joseph are charged with three counts each of “first- and second-degree child abuse, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, stalking, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, false imprisonment and one count each of causing ingestion of a bodily fluid, preventing/interfering with report of suspected child abuse or neglect, and conspiracy to commit first-degree child abuse," an NBC-affiliated television station, WBAL-TV reported.

According to Shipley, investigative officers found that the three children lived with Wright and her live-in girlfriend.

Officers said the children were beaten multiple times by both the suspects since last spring. Reports stated that the beatings were inflicted by hands, extension cords, belts, sticks, and a stun gun among other things due to which the children suffered bloody noses, bruises, and cuts on their body.

“They also used an electronic control device, a stun gun to abuse them. The children were held in confinement in closets or in the basement. The information is such that describes very severe child abuse that was occurring in the home from as far back as May or June of last year," said Shipley.

"They were also starved, being fed a diet of only bread and water and some oatmeal from time to time again. Investigators learned they were forced to eat dog feces on occasion," Shipley added.

They were allegedly threatened with death in case they ever told anyone about the abuse.

Photo: Getty Images / Darren Hauck

A further search of their house also revealed an electronic control device that supported the evidence found by Maryland State Police during the course of the investigation. Although State Police still have not revealed as to who tipped them about the situation, but confirmed that they received a complaint Friday after which Child Protective Services officials removed three children, aged 8, 9 and 10, from the home.

Authorities also refused to reveal any information regarding the children's relationship with the women in order to protect their identity.

"Child abuse is a tragedy and it is something that, unfortunately, can occur in any neighborhood. We've seen it recently in the national news. Now (we) see it in a community like this, in Salisbury -- Mardela Springs -- a very rural community in a quiet area, but it can happen anywhere," Shipley added.

Earlier this month, police officials in California discovered 13 siblings being raised in appalling conditions. Investigations revealed that David and Louise Turpin of Perris, California, kept their children in filth, chained to furniture and denied them food. Police officials came to know about the situation only when one of the children, aged 17, managed to escape and call 911 for help.