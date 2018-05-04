Chinese authorities are searching for a man who was seen in a video, which has now gone viral, carrying a dolphin over his shoulder. The man casually walked off a stranded beach with the state protected animal, reports said.

The incident reportedly took place May 1 on a Hailing Island beach, a popular tourist destination off the coast of China’s Guangdong province, 150 miles south of Hong Kong. According to local officials, the man could face criminal charges for his action.

Witnesses said the animal was found stranded on the beach and appeared to be dying, adding the man picked up the dolphin and walked off the beach instead of pushing it back into the water.

“He will be punished when he is identified,” a local official said, according to Fox News. “Dolphins are protected animals [in China]. Whether it was dead or alive, he should have called the authorities for help.”

A statement from China's Public Security Department said an investigation into the incident was underway. Authorities also urged the public to help identify the man seen in the video.

The man's action was criticized on Chinese social media, with one user saying: "I don't even know what punishment is in order for someone who did something like this." Another Weibo user wrote: "If you're so capable, go steal a shark from the sea and lets see what happens. Leave the dolphins alone."

A third social media user expressed his anger saying: "Is he going to boil the dolphin [for food]? This is simply disgusting."

Photo: REUTERS/Nicky Loh