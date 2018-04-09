A United States diplomat jumped the red light and hit a motorcycle carrying two men at a traffic signal near Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad, on Saturday.

“Justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961," said a press release by Pakistan's Foreign Office, Tribune reported.

Joseph Emanuel Hall, the defense and air attaché at the U.S. embassy, who was riding a land cruiser in the capital, rammed into a motorcyclist after breaking the traffic law at the intersection of Margalla Road and 7th Avenue.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, resulted in the death of Ateeq Baig, the person riding the bike, and critically injuring his cousin sitting behind him.

The following video might be disturbing for some readers:

According to Geo TV, Hall initially locked himself inside his vehicle and later on fled from the scene using a different car. After the police arrived at the scene, they seized the cruiser and transported it to the police station.

Hall was stopped at a checkpoint a little while later. When the police tried to question him, he refused to get down from the vehicle. Soon locals and foreigners, claiming to be the officials of U.S. embassy, arrived at the scene and demanded that the police let Hall pass through. A conflict ensued when the police refused to comply.

An FIR against Hall was lodged at the Kohsar police station on the same day. The traffic police sergeant ordered the police to examine the suspect in order to determine whether he was under the influence or not.

The station house officer was also asked to submit an explanation by the interior ministry on why the envoy was released. In turn, the police have written to the foreign office asking it to clarify to Hall’s level of diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention.

The Foreign Office summoned U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale on Sunday to protest the incident. Hale expressed grief over the incident and assured full cooperation from the U.S. embassy in investigating the incident.

The U.S. embassy expressed sympathy for the deceased in a tweet Sunday:

Photo: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan