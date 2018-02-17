A brawl broke out on Carnival Legend cruise Friday, causing the ship to make an emergency stop in the New South Wales town of Eden before arriving at its destination in Melbourne, Australia.

Footage of the violence was released on social media — a violent incident that caused nine members of a Melbourne family removed from the cruise ship in Eden.

Jarrah Bolitho, one of the passengers on the ship that was meant to take an idyllic trip around the South Pacific, said he witnessed three of the seven fights that broke out on the ship, which made him so scared that he locked himself in the cabin, ABC News reported.

“One guy was having a smoke right next to the stairs on the top deck," Bolitho said. "Three of the gang members came down and started attacking him for no reason, one was from behind strangling him, the guy on the left was punching him in the head and the right was just trying to rip his shirt off.”

His mother, Lisa Bolitho, said she was disappointed with the fact that cruise officials did not take effective action right away.

"They were told for three days, they've now attacked three different people, why don't you either get rid of them or lock them in the cells?" she said.

Even the captain of the ship wasn’t of much help. "The captain said 'What do you want me to do about it — throw them overboard?'" Lisa recalled.

Carnival Cruise Line's Australian general manager Jennifer Vandekreeke apologized to the travelers for the inconvenience caused because of the incident.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests who were impacted by the disruptive behavior of the group removed from the ship by the NSW Police in Eden,” the statement said, adding the passengers will be given 25 percent Future Cruise Credit as compensation. “We want to reassure all embarking guests today, and in the future, that the safety and security of our guests and crew is our number one priority.”

"This is reflected in our zero tolerance policy to excessive behavior onboard. We sincerely regret that the unruly conduct and actions of the passengers removed from the ship in Eden yesterday may have prevented other guests from fully enjoying their cruise on Carnival Legend,” the statement added.

Photo: Getty Images/ Andy Newman

Fourteen other members of the family also chose to depart from the ship. No charges have been brought against them as an investigation is launched into the incident.