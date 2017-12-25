As 2017 comes to an end, we’re left reminiscing about all the things the year has given us in pop culture, which, of course, includes movies, music and TV, but also celebrity relationships that we can’t help but follow as if they’re their own sports team.

While many long-term celebrity couples continued to show off their love this year, there were also quite a few new famous stars that paired up this year, many of them leaving fans a bit confused.

See which Hollywood relationships made our list of the weirdest celebrity couples in 2017.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

In what seems like out of nowhere, though the two actually started to get close while working on a new Seth Green movie together, Culkin and Song were first spotted out together at dinner in July and have been inseparable ever since. They took a trip to Paris over Thanksgiving, going on dinner dates and shopping sprees, but now they’re back home and just enjoying everyday adventures together.

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly

The start of their relationship brought out a lot of backlash as Williams had just come out o a 13-year marriage and Kelly, too, had just ended a relationship. Many people were going after them, claiming they were seeing each other before ending their other relationships, therefore making their debut as a public couple that much more difficult.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

In a very quick situation, Jenner went from dating one rapper to the next. She was with on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga for three years, but began dating Scott in early 2017, with the new couple now reportedly expecting a baby girl in the new year. Things happen fast in Hollywood.

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

The couple first met on the set of “American Idol” in 2006, but have only recently been fueling rumors that they are a pair with lots of PDA. McPhee is 33, while Foster is more than 30 years older at 68.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Comedy apparently is key, as the couple started their romance when Johansson was on “Saturday Night Live” in May and the duo were seen kissing at the show’s season finale after party. Amid her new relationship, Johansson’s divorce with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac was just finalized in September. She and Jost had their first public appearance together at the end of November.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

It took years for these two to finally become a couple after meeting seven years ago at an Oscar party. Apparently, they were both shy and timing was always off, but they were best friends and it grew from there. The couple made it their relationship Instagram official in February, in honor of Valentine’s Day.