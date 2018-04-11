The first season of the HBO show “Westworld” was such a hit that countless netizens started Reddit threads and formulated their own theories about the show. Some were so good that they correctly guessed the twists and turns planned by showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy before the episodes even aired.

As much as Nolan and Joy appreciate their enthusiasm for the show, the two would like to keep these fans from spoiling Season 2 for other “Westworld” fans. As a result, they proposed a deal on the Reddit page of “Westworld.”

“If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of Season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front,” wrote Nolan and Joy. “That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what’s ‘theory’ and what’s spoiler.”

They even referenced another hit HBO show, “Game of Thrones,” since its fans were highly protective of any spoilers. “The fans of ‘Game of Thrones,’ for instance, rallied around and protected the secrets of the narrative in part because they already knew those secrets (through season 5),” they said.

Nolan and Joy wanted their post to get over 1,000 upvotes before they share the video. As of writing, there are already over 4,000 upvotes.

As far as fan theories are concerned, Jeffrey Wright, who plays both host Bernard Lowe and park creator Arnold Weber, shared with The Independent the craziest one he has ever heard.

“One of the weirdest that I took in was the notion that because the weather never changes in Westworld they must be in a biosphere underwater. I was like, ‘No dude, the weather doesn't change because we shoot in LA,’” he said.

Wright’s character, Bernard, will be dealing with “some health issues” when the show returns for its second season this month. “He’s got some cognitive challenges as we enter the first episodes of season 2 and he has additional challenges that come up as he goes on board in terms of him being able to process,” Wright explained to Deadline.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO