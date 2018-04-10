Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) has always worn her trademark blue dress throughout the first season of “Westworld,” even during times when she was playing the villain, Wyatt.

But Season 2 will be different for Dolores as she leads the hosts into a revolution. At one point or another, she is even going to wear some modern clothes. But why?

Wood refused to say, but she did tell W Magazine that it was exciting for her to be in a different wardrobe for once. “But again, it was bittersweet. Dolores’s blue dress has become a second skin to me,” she said. “I’ve been in it for three or four years at this point. But I did look forward to seeing all the different sides of her. It dawned on me last season that she can really be whoever she wants to be.”

One thing Wood disliked about her new clothes is that they did not protect her from the cold unlike her long-sleeved dress. “We shot at the end of 2017 in L.A., and it was freezing and windy. I told the showrunners, ‘I will never forgive you for not giving me a jacket in Season 2,’” she jokingly said.

Wood added that Dolores is “awake” now, compared to her oblivious state last season. Due to this, she let go of her “pure version” and embraced a new, stronger side.

“And that’s the part of the show that makes it so fun to work on but also terrifying. I really showed up to work on the first day this season and thought, I have no idea what I’m doing!” she said.

Wood further discussed Dolores’ transformation during an earlier interview with ET. She said that she was in “utter disbelief” while filming the entire season.

“We're going to pick up in the aftermath a bit, and we're going to see, definitely in the first episode, where Dolores is at with herself, her many selves,” she teased. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO