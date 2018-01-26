With so much hype surrounding the HBO sci-fi show “Westworld,” it does not come as any surprise why fans are eager for spoilers. Is Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) still alive in Season 2? Will we see young William (Jimmi Simpson) again?

James Marsden, who plays cowboy Teddy Flood, understands fans’ excitement concerning the show. But he encouraged them not to seek out any secrets, since it would only spoil the masterful storytelling of creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

“The more that’s kept a secret, the more reward the audience is going to have when they watch it,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The best way to watch this show is to let it come to you, and that’s the most rewarding experience and the most rewarding way to watch it. Let it unfold in its own time. But the fans will be very pleased.”

Marsden might not want to share any spoilers about the sophomore season of “Westworld,” but he was able to guarantee one thing.

“You will not be disappointed,” he said. “The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree. The one thing I can say is that it just feels so much bigger this year. There’s a bigger cast, we’re shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown.”

Even the stars themselves don’t know everything that’s going on in the show. Ben Barnes, who plays park guest Logan, told Collider that Nolan and Joy only give them bits and pieces in their script, so they tend to be just as surprised as the audience when the show is finished.

“And now I’m involved in the second season of ‘Westworld,’ which is even more secretive and I know even less about it, this time,” he said. “I’m not even getting the full scripts, this time. All I know is that it’s absolutely wild! It’s funny because ‘Westworld’ is very, very secretive and our showrunners really enjoy keeping the secrets. I think they should be extremely proud of the way that they shape the series, and they want to keep it close to their chests because they don’t want to keep it spoiled.”

A lot of people actually thought that Logan is already dead. During the finale, William had him ride off into the sunset with nothing on him. But Simpson assured fans that he’s alive and well.

“[William’s] going to send him off, he’ll get lost in the park, and it’s just one more thing [Logan] has done that’s not top-tier while they were on their stay,” Simpson told Business Insider.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on HBO sometime in Spring 2018. Photo: HBO