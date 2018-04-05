People really love forming theories about the HBO sci-fi hit, “Westworld.” Some fans get it right, while some fans have formed such wild theories that even the stars of the show can’t help but laugh about it.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays both host Bernard Lowe and park creator Arnold Weber, shared with The Independent the craziest fan theory he has ever heard.

“One of the weirdest that I took in was the notion that because the weather never changes in Westworld they must be in a biosphere underwater. I was like, ‘No dude, the weather doesn't change because we shoot in LA,’” he said.

Wright’s character, Bernard, will be dealing with “some health issues” when the show returns for its second season this month. “He’s got some cognitive challenges as we enter the first episodes of season 2 and he has additional challenges that come up as he goes on board in terms of him being able to process,” Wright explained to Deadline.

For so long, Bernard thought that he’s a real human being and not a host. So when that revelation sunk in during the first season, he was devastated. He was even presumed dead for a while, but he managed to regain consciousness before the season ended. For Season 2, Bernard’s loyalty to Delos and his affinity with the other hosts would definitely be put to the test.

“Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he’s got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that’s part of the consideration for him,” Wright explained. “I think given his robot brain situation and given kind of the social situation around him in terms of having been human and then discovering he’s a host, but he’s aspiring to kind of an awakening as the hosts are, the question for him at the beginning as you might expect is: ‘Where am I? Where am I in all of this?’ We lead from there.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO