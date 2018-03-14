Do hosts from “Westworld” ever get sick? Whenever these robots start malfunctioning, they either get stored away or repaired by lab technicians.

Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) is at risk for both actions when the show returns for its second season, since Wright told Deadline that his character has “got some health issues!”

“He’s got some cognitive challenges as we enter the first episodes of season 2 and he has additional challenges that come up as he goes on board in terms of him being able to process,” explained Wright.

For so long, Bernard thought that he’s a real human being and not a host. So when that revelation sunk in during the first season, he was devastated.

He was even presumed dead for a while, but he managed to regain consciousness before the season ended. For Season 2, Bernard’s loyalty to Delos and his affinity with the other hosts would definitely be put to the test.

“Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he’s got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that’s part of the consideration for him,” Wright explained. “I think given his robot brain situation and given kind of the social situation around him in terms of having been human and then discovering he’s a host, but he’s aspiring to kind of an awakening as the hosts are, the question for him at the beginning as you might expect is: ‘Where am I? Where am I in all of this?’ We lead from there.”

Evan Rachel Wood, who stars as host Dolores Abernathy, guaranteed that Season 2 will leave fans’ jaws dropped on the floor because of its new sets of twists and surprises.

“You are really, really in for it,” she shared when she appeared at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada. “I had no idea, I thought, ‘God where are they gonna go from here, how are they gonna top this?’ — first five minutes of the first episode, [I thought,] ‘Oh, they’ve done it!’”

Her co-star, Jimmi Simpson, who plays young William, shared the same sentiment. “In the David Cronenberg film ‘Scanners,’ there’s a scene where Michael Ironside is demonstrating his psychic abilities. If your mind was blown by the first season, than in Season 2, you’re definitely the guy with glasses that gets the dark side of Ironside,” he told Collider.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO