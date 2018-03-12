The HBO sci-fi show “Westworld” has spawned tons of Reddit threads, all determined to debunk whatever surprises the series has in store. After all, “Westworld” has been known to blow the minds of fans with character reveals and mysterious storylines. During SXSW, show creator Jonathan Nolan teased that next season will “[expletive] with Reddit as much as possible.”

“‘True Detective’ had a lot of fan theories that proved to be theories. There are lot of theories about ‘Westworld’s' first season that proved to be plot twists,” he explained, according to NME. “I think for every fan theory, we actually had an episode that dealt with it.

Nolan added that they’re all very flattered with the attention the show has received from fans, and he teased that they have a “controversial plan” lined up for Reddit users and readers.

“We’re figuring out how to sort of interact with that in the second season. A somewhat controversial plan that we’re working on; we’ll have an announcement about it in a couple weeks. It’s incredibly gratifying to see people put that much work — not just into deciphering the season, but the fan art and music. The creativity you see coming back at you when you’re making one of these things is extraordinary,” he said.

Little is known about the next season, and all the stars involved have refused to dish out any spoilers. But one thing’s for certain - the sophomore season will give viewers the chance to explore different theme parks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the new parks will be called “Shogun World,” although there are still some debate going on about the word spacing. Both “Shogunworld” and “ShogunWorld” are being pitched, but nothing has been decided yet.

Nolan earlier said they decided to go with a Japanese theme park because it is a good complement to the cowboys and guns theme. “The reason we went with the shogun, Imperial Japanese motif for that world is in large part because of the beautiful relationship you had between the golden age Westerns and the golden age samurai films,” he said.

At the same time, his wife and co-creator Lisa Joy added that incorporating the shogun world gave them a chance to work with a variety of actors and open up the doors for racial diversity in Hollywood. “This allows us a lot of access to Asian actors and the Asian community, which is very important to me as part-Asian myself,” she said.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO