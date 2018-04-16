Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) was never really much of a threat in “Westworld,” so when the hosts take over the park this Season 2, he has no choice but to let them take the charge.

“He’s incredibly ill-equipped for this kind of situation,” Quartman told TV Line. “I think he lived a lot of his time, you know, entitled and everything’s falling into his lap — the way that he feels it should.”

Now that he is confronted with Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), Lee does not even think of fighting back. “The tables have turned completely in this season, and that goes for across the board. Yeah, I think this rankles him, sure, but he’s also hyperaware that he has no other choice but to go along with Maeve because it’s his best shot. Really it’s the only shot he’s got if he’s going to survive,” he continued.

For now, Lee’s career aspirations have taken a backseat. His career situation was already at a low point last season, so Quarterman said “it’s not something that he is even really thinking of at all.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) will side with the humans or hosts next season. She was presumed dead at the hands of her boss, Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), last season. But Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have decided to bring her back.

For Woodward, it will be exciting to watch how Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and the rest of her fellow hosts will seek revenge on their creators.

“What’s interesting about Season 2 is there’s such a role reversal, the human beings no longer have the control over the park that they had before and now the hosts have this autonomy,” she told The Independent. “They’re discovering and essentially choosing who they want to be, while the humans are now having to grapple with the idea that they’ve lost control and where does that leave them, what are there alliances and where do their morals lie?”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO