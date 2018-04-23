“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays both Dolores Abernathy and Wyatt in the HBO sci-fi show, gets a thrill every time she goes to haunted houses.

But this year, everything changed for her. Wood found herself desensitized to the scares because she’s already seen far worse. So she is now warning “Westworld” fans to proceed with caution.

“I go to haunted houses every year, only this time I wasn’t getting scared,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ And I realized: I’ve been [filming] Season 2 too long. I’ve been completely desensitized to blood and dead bodies. So you can expect a lot of carnage.”

At this point, Wood said there really isn’t anything that Dolores wouldn’t do, except maybe hurt her friend and fellow host, Teddy Flood (James Marsden).

“The only time you really see shades of the way Dolores used to be is when she’s with him. She’s really alone this season, it’s lonely at the top of a revolution. I don’t think she always takes pleasure in the things she has to do. She suffers a lot in silence, but Teddy is one of the few people that she can be vulnerable with,” she said.

The two were programmed to love one another, but they will face fresh situations this season so they will have to act “off-script.” Wood told ET that “finding out what their relationship is, now that there are no barriers and no narratives, and if that love is real, you know, or just imagined.”

Marsden even teased that Teddy will treat Dolores differently next season, and because of this, their relationship will evolve. “I think there is code of Teddy's that he’s retained, and a lot of that is his loyalty and allegiance and love and affection for Dolores,” Marsden said. “But, that’s not to say that doesn’t get challenged this season. I think they’re going through a considerable phase of growth, and we’ll see where they go.”

Wood added that even though certain things have been programmed, it doesn’t mean “they’re not real.” She continued, “Just ‘cause you program love doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel like love.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premiered on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO