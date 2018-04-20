Several TV shows have already featured special musical episodes, and “Riverdale” is the latest one to do just that.

These episodes are often well-received, so more and more series are itching for a chance to do one. Unfortunately, HBO’s sci-fi hit, “Westworld,” will not be joining their ranks.

Ben Barnes, who plays Logan in the show, told The Hollywood Reporter: “Logan will at no point burst into song. It is a pity. I did make more than one request, but apparently — sadly — there was no opportune moment in the context of the story. I think that’s just lazy.”

“There is no choreographed dance number — that I’m aware of!” affirmed Shannon Woodward, who plays Elsie Hughes. “There honestly may be a choreographed dance number. But I don’t think it's a dance number.”

If people want to hear the cast sing, the best they are given with is Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy, singing “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley while Angela Sarafyan, the actress behind the host Clementine Pennyfeather, plays the piano. Both ladies were wearing modern clothes throughout the performance, which was set in the middle of Westworld.

Sarafyan told Collider that she was asked at the last minute to perform with Wood, but since she already knows the basics of playing the piano, it wasn’t a tough act to do.

“That was really fun. Jonah [Nolan] was like, ‘Can you learn to play this?’ He told me the night before. I was like, ‘Sure!’ and then I just practiced. I play the piano, so it was just a matter of getting the notes,” she shared. “That’s why you see me so focused. I didn’t have time to prepare it, so I was like, ‘Come on, don’t make mistakes now, Angela!’”

Nolan’s wife and fellow show creator Lisa Joy said the Rickroll performance was a step in the right direction, but she wants more. “The musical that I wanted, aside from the Rickroll, has yet to happen. The Rickroll was not enough. I want the full musical!” she teased.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO