From the producers of TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé” comes the new reality series “Love After Lockup” on WeTV, which follows couples who met while one was in prison and one was on the outside. When the series begins tonight (Jan. 12), it will introduce these couples just as prison release day is about arrive and they’re getting ready to finally be together.

“As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments,” the network shares of the show.

“The newly free ex-cons are lucky enough to walk into the open arms of their loved one, but will also deal with the difficulties of reentry; including temptations in the outside world, rules and regulations due to parole, difficulties of job hunting with a rap sheet, and of course judgement from family and friends.”

In this exclusive clip of the premiere episode from WeTV, posted above, viewers will meet one of the six couples, Johnna and Garrett, as he readies to leave prison and move in with his girlfriend of four years. The two-minute video features the two speaking on the phone discussing his release, as well as Johnna’s dad’s disapproval of their relationship. Despite her dad’s objections, Johnna is excited to finally be with Garrett and to start planning their wedding and life together.

Photo: WeTV

But, just how exactly did the two meet while Garrett was in prison?

“A wine-fueled evening of looking for love online lead Johnna to a prison pen pal page and a mugshot of a really cute guy: Garrett,” the network reveals. “She wrote to him, and although Garrett was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and grand theft auto, a bond was formed. Writing letters to each other quickly turned into many visits and then a loving relationship.”

This newfound love wasn’t something her family and friends originally approved of and four years later, it’s still not. They think “he’s taking her for a ride,” but the couple continue to argue that they’re very much in love.

Will Tampa, Florida receptionist Johnna and fresh-from-prison Garrett be able to make their in-person relationship work?

Tune in tonight on WeTV at 10 p.m. EST to see the “Love After Lockup” premiere and find out.