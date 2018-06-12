“Avengers: Infinity War” has officially grossed over $2 billion worldwide, a feat only accomplished by a handful of films. In fact, it’s only the fourth film to earn that much.

“Avatar” was the first to hit the $2 billion milestone. James Cameron’s first post-“Titanic” film was massive when it was released in 2009. It came close to breaking $3 billion, but it tapped out with $2.78 billion. With the expectations set that high, it’s no wonder Cameron has taken a decade to perfect the sequel. While “Avatar” is no longer the only film in the $2 billion club, it is the fastest to hit the $2 billion dollar mark at only 47 days. “Avengers: Infinity War” took 48 days.

“Titanic” is also on this list, but it didn’t hit the milestone until it was re-released. In 1997, Cameron’s period piece took in $1.8 billion, holding the record for highest earning film of all time for over a decade. “Avatar” knocked it out of the top spot in 2009. Then, “Titanic” hit the big screen again in celebration of its 15th anniversary in 2012. Round 2 wasn’t nearly as massive, but it did push the box office total to $2.18 billion.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was the most recent entry, before “Avengers: Infinity War” came along. The beginning of a third “Star Wars” trilogy, the first since Disney bought Lucasfilm, brought tons of fans to the theater. It hit the $1 billion mark in 12 days (another record the latest “Avengers” beat, doing in only 11 days) and doubled that after 54 days. The film left theaters with $2.06 billion.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is currently behind all three of these films with just over $2 billion at the box office. It hit the big total Monday, according to Forbes. Marvel Studios was already having a good year at the box office with “Black Panther” earning $1.34 billion. It’s the only Marvel origin story to earn over $1 billion.

While “Infinity War” now holds the record for highest grossing Marvel film worldwide, it isn’t the highest grossing Marvel film domestically. “Black Panther” holds that title, having earned $699 million at the U.S. box office earlier this year. The Wakanda-set film is second to only “The Force Awakens” ($936 million) and “Avatar” ($760 million).

Marvel is likely to hit more records next year. “Infinity War” ended with a massive cliffhanger, and “Avengers 4,” due out May 3, 2019, will deal with the fallout.