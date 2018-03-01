Getting one of the major awards in the entertainment industry is a big honor, but getting four awards is legendary. Only a select few manage to achieve EGOT status.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. They are the most respected awards in TV, music, film and theater, respectively. Winning all four is something that only a dozen artists have been able to do, including Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

That list could grow soon. These stars are just an Oscar away from scoring the coveted EGOT:

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda: The “Hamilton” writer has three Tony Awards, and his work at the 2014 Tonys earned him an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics. Both “In The Heights” and Hamilton” earned best musical theater album Grammys, and “How Far I Go” from Disney’s “Moana” also won for best song written for visual media.

Miranda has been nominated for an Oscar. “How Far I’ll Go” was nominated for best original song last year, but he lost to John Legend’s “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” With no Academy Award nomination this year, Miranda, 38, has lost his chance to be the youngest EGOT winner (Robert Lopez was 39 when he finished).

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine

Lily Tomlin: The “Grace and Frankie” star, 78, has been working for decades, but she never won an Oscar. She scored a best actress in a play Tony in 1986 and she won a Grammy for best comedy album over a decade earlier in 1972. Her six Emmy wins started in 1974, with her most recent win being in 2013.

The Oscar is the only statue missing from Tomlin’s collection. She was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Nashville” in 1976, but the Academy hasn’t honored her since then.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Audra McDonald: The Broadway veteran has six Tonys, and she is the only person to score Tonys in all four acting categories. Her first of those awards came in 1994 for her work in “Carousel.” Her first two Grammys were earned in 2008. Her album “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” won best opera recording and best classical album. She won her Emmy in 2015 when “Sweeney Todd (Live from Lincoln Center)” won outstanding special class program.

MacDonald, 47, has only appeared in a handful of films, including the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” and “Ricki and the Flash.” While “Beauty and the Beast” is up for best costume design and production design, none of the acting performances are being honored.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Production

Cynthia Nixon: Though she is most well-known for her run on “Sex and the City,” which earned her a best supporting actress Emmy, Nixon has actually done a ton of other award-winning projects. She scored a best actress in a play Tony for “Rabbit Hole” in 2006 and earned her second Emmy for a guest spot on “Law & Order: SVU.” Her Grammy came in 2009 when she voiced the album for “An Inconvenient Truth” along with Beau Bridges and Blair Underwood.

Despite having dozens of films on her resume, Nixon, 51, has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke: At 92, the Hollywood veteran has quite a few awards under his belt. His first Tony Award came in 1961 for his role in “Bye Bye Birdie” while his first Grammy was for “Mary Poppins,” which won best children’s album in 1964. He earned his first Emmy just a few months later for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The actor has made many movies, but he has not been nominated for an Oscar. He hasn’t retired yet, though. He is reportedly making a cameo in “Mary Poppins Returns,” which stars Miranda and Emily Blunt.

All of these stars could eventually earn an EGOT, but it will not be this Sunday. None of them are nominated at the 2018 Academy Awards, which air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.