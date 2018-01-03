A bottle of vodka, believed to be the world’s most expensive brand, was reported missing from a bar in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka, said to be worth about $1.3 million, was reported stolen from Café 33. The bar's owner Brian Ingberg, posted news of the misplaced bottle of alcohol on Facebook Tuesday and later notified police of the matter.

"It has been part of my collection for six months, but not any more," he said, according to the BBC.

Ingberg told local news that he had borrowed the bottle from a Latvia-based car manufacturer called Dartz Motorz. It was comprised of 6.6 pounds of gold and silver, with a diamond-encrusted cap, according to the Associated Press.

The bottle was created by Russian luxury car maker Russo-Baltique, the BBC reported. No other bottles appeared to have been taken from the bar.

The bottle has one of the manufacturer's models engraved on it with an inscription that reads: "Family Relique Vodka Russo-Baltique." Ingberg said the vodka was featured in an episode of the hit Netflix drama "House of Cards."

Danish Police investigator Knud Hvass told the AP that it was too early to determine whether the suspect forced entry into the bar or used a key.

According to Ingberg’s Instagram post, Café 33 is said to have "the World's largest collection of vodka" with "over 1200 different [bottles] from all over the world."