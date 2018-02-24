Things were extremely dramatic and intense when viewers last caught up with "The Royals," and following Robert's coronation as King, things will only continue in that direction on the E! Series.

In a synopsis for the Season 4 premiere, which airs Sunday, March 11, things will pick up where they left off in the Season 3 finale, which saw Robert (Max Brown) officially crowned as the King of England, with his mother, Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and sister, Elanor (Alexandra Park) by his side. Meanwhile, his brother, Liam (William Moseley) seemed ready to ream up with conniving Uncle Cyrus (Jake Maskall), in an effort to potentially overthrow his brother and expose his bad behavior. Now, it appears he is also bring Jasper (Tom Austen) in on a scheme as well.

"Robert gains popularity on his coronation tour, while Jasper and Liam have information that could end his reign," the synopsis reads.

Liam had figured out that Robert hadn't been stranded on the island like he claimed to have been and had in fact been hiding out there the entire time his family believed he was dead. Still, his attempt to confront Robert about it didn't end well, but if he has genuine proof, he, Cyrus and Jasper could all work together to expose the truth to the people.

Interestingly, the synopsis says that Robert will gain more popularity as a king, which seems to go against what was teased in a preview clip for the season. Though it's unclear if it happens while he's on his coronation tour, or at another time during the season, someone will shoot at Robert and attempt to take his life.

Meanwhile, Eleanor will finally make a decision about which man in her life she wants to be with—Jasper, whom she genuinely loves, or Sebastian (Toby Sandeman), who has asked her to join him on a mission abroad, after Robert orchestrated a set up between them.

"Eleanor must choose between returning to Jasper or working abroad with Sebastian," the synopsis teases.

Fans are hopefully she'll choose to stay with Jasper of course, but they won't know for sure who she chooses until the Season premiere.

"The Royals" Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

Photo: E!