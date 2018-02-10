Things could become very surreal for the royal family on Season 4 of "The Royals," as they may wind up dealing with yet another assassination in the family.

Now that Robert (Max Brown) has been crowned as the official King of England, even more drama is beginning to unfold behind the castle gates on the E! Series. Not only has his coronation alienated his younger brother, Liam (William Moseley), but it's also brought new tensions with the rest of the family as well. In a new promo for the upcoming season, someone may finally have had enough, and could attempt to take Robert's life, marking the second assassination of the King in just a few years.

Should someone succeed, or simply just try to kill Robert, the question would only concern just who was responsible. The new promo unveils a whole host of potential suspects, and these are the six most likely possibilities.

Liam

He had been on track to assume the throne as the next king, and had the support of the people, but his brother's return from the presumed dead took that chance away from him. In addition, he lost Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), who opted to reunite with Robert, only for him to dump her before his coronation. He has decided to team up with Cyrus (Jake Maskall) in a potential attempt to overthrow Robert, and it seems likely he could be driven to extreme measures.

In the clip, he is also seemingly aware that his brother has a big secret, one which could affect his status as the king. Depending on what the secret is, it could drive him to kill.

Cyrus

Even more natural of a suspect is Cyrus, who has never strayed from cruel or sly tactics to get ahead. Though he knows he wouldn't have a chance to be king again, he still doesn't want to see Robert rule. In the promo, he even encourages someone to kill Robert after hearing some plans he has, because he fears his nephew is drunk with power and is trying to expand his rule in a way that makes him a tyrant. If he believes Robert is posing a threat to the country, or even the world, he could decide to do something about it.

Jasper

Though he can't actually be the one who pulls the trigger, as he is standing guard by Robert in the promo, Jasper also has contacts who aren't entirely on the up and up. He also has motive for wanting the King dead, because Robert interfered in his relationship with Eleanor (Alexandra Park). However, he could simply serve as the person who provides someone else with motive, as he informs other members of the royal family about Robert's plans, which indicate that he is a tyrant in the making.

Eleanor

In what could be a surprising twist, Eleanor could be the one to try and have her brother killed. Though she initially loved having him back, and also threw her support behind him when it came to determining who would rule, she could also attempt revenge if driven to it.

Helena

It's not entirely impossible that the Queen (Elizabeth Hurley) could be the one to take out her own son, as she wants to remain with her title as long as she can. She does love Robert but his potential plans to marry and replace her with a new Queen could bring her to look past her affection for him if her desire to keep a crown on her head is greater.

Someone Else

Of course, the person who makes an attempt on Robert's life could in fact be someone else, either a member of the palace staff, or an as of yet unidentified third party. If he is making moves that are wildly unpopular with the British people, then the attempt could simply come from a fed-up commoner who no longer wants him to rule.

"The Royals" Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

Photo: E!