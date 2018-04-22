Kate Middleton has already packed her hospital baby bag, but what exactly will she bring with her when she gives birth?

According to Travel & Leisure, Middleton packed small gifts from Prince George and Princess Charlotte that the matriarch will give to her newborn. She also has some small items and trinkets from other family members and friends.

Middleton will also reportedly bring her royal pendant, which was given to her as a gift by Queen Elizabeth II. The pendant is said to bring the Duchess of Cambridge good luck. Middleton’s mom also gave her black onyx beads for even more blessing.

Prince William’s wife is expected to give birth sometime this month. Initially, fans thought that she and the Duke of Cambridge will welcome their third child on April 17, 19 or 21. However, Middleton has still not given birth.

Betters are now speculating on the possibility that Middleton will give birth on Monday or Tuesday next week. However, the 36-year-old mom of two was also way past her due date when she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Following Middleton’s baby’s birth, Tony Appleton, the town crier, will make the announcement. This tradition dates back to several years ago when people still couldn’t read or write.

Meanwhile, the Duchess also made headlines after her role at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been revealed. Initially, there were some speculations suggesting that Middleton will be Markle’s bridesmaid. But she would have just given birth for a few weeks when the royal couple ties the knot.

“Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth. They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at. St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool