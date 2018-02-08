After three years of playing on-screen lovers Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will end the “Fifty Shades” franchise with its third and final film, “Fifty Shades Freed.”

Before watching Christian and Ana get their happily ever after on the big screen on Feb. 9, find out what’s next for the film’s stars.

Dornan has a big year ahead, with three films other than “Freed” scheduled to release in 2018. Next up for Dornan is the adventure “Robin Hood” in late September alongside Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Dornan plays Will Scarlett in the film, which is a take on the classic tale. An official trailer hasn’t been released yet but fans can check out some sneak-peek photos here.

While there are no premiere dates set for Dornan’s other two projects, summaries for both films are available. The actor will star as a writer who is paired with a former drug-using teen prodigy looking to breaking into publishing in the drama “Untogether.” Meanwhile, the biographical TV movie “My Dinner With Herve” will show Dornan as Danny Tate, a journalist who befriended actor Hervé Villechaize, portrayed by Peter Dinklage, who starred on “Fantasy Island” before taking his own life.

It was announced last month that Dornan would be filming the military drama “A Private War.” Dornan portrays photographer Paul Conroy in the project, which follows war correspondent Marie Colvin. Rosamund Pike will star as Colvin. Stanley Tucci has also signed on to the film.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Like her on-screen love, Johnson also has a busy lineup for the year. Johnson also has three films due to debut in 2018, one of which she’s currently filming. Fans can expect to see the actress in “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which follows a man with Down syndrome who runs away to become a wrestler, and the ballerina horror/mystery “Suspiria” opposite Tilda Swinton.

As for current projects, Johnson is currently working on another thriller, “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Director Drew Goddard is heading the movie with other leads consisting of Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Jeff Bridges. ComingSoon reports the film will take place in the 1960s and follow “a cast of characters whose own shady agendas will violently collide.”

It was also announced in January 2016 that Johnson will star in the drama “Sound of Metal,” though a release date has not been set.

“Fifty Shades Freed” hits theaters on Friday.