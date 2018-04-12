WhatsApp wants its users to know that their data on the freeware cross-platform and Voice over IP messaging service is safe and kept private. The company’s statement comes amid the controversy that Facebook is facing due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

WhatsApp posted a new FAQ on its WhatsApp for Business website on Wednesday to reiterate the end-to-end encryption of messages and calls made through its app, as first reported by MSPoweruser. “We care about your privacy. All WhatsApp messages and calls are secured with end-to-end encryption,” the company wrote. “This ensures only you and the person you're communicating with can read your messages or listen to your calls, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp then went on to explain the limitations of the protection it provides users’ messages. “In all cases, WhatsApp will deliver your messages to a business end-to-end encrypted. It's important to remember, however, that when you contact a business, several people in that business might see your messages,“ WhatsApp stated.

”In addition, some businesses using our enterprise solution may employ another company to manage their communications — for example, to store, read, or respond to your messages,” the company added. “The business you're communicating with has a responsibility to ensure that it handles your messages in accordance with its privacy policy.”

It’s important to note that WhatsApp is also owned by Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg’s company bought the messaging network in 2014 through a $19 billion deal. However, WhatsApp continues to run independently. The acquisition, nonetheless, means gradual integration with Facebook, as pointed out by Forbes.

WhatsApp’s statement comes weeks after one of the company’s founders, Brian Acton took to Twitter to encourage users that it is time for them to delete their Facebook accounts. Acton did not expound his statement but it came amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal that, up to this day, continues to plague Facebook because of the gravity of data breach it involves.

Photo: Reuters/Thomas White