Sunday night brought not only the end of the weekend but also the end of “When Calls the Heart” Season 5 on Hallmark Channel and, with it, the news of Mountie Jack Thornton’s (Daniel Lissing) fate.

One of the main focuses of the period drama over its five seasons has been the romance between Jack and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), but that was all put in jeopardy at the end of the season’s penultimate episode when she learned that her husband might be dead. Well, as the season finale revealed to fans, she had, in fact, been told that Jack died while on duty as a Mountie.

Sunday’s broadcast, titled “Close to My Heart,” started off three weeks after the cliffhanger of last week’s episode and was quick in ripping the Band-aid off to reveal Jack’s death to Hearties. In the beginning, Elizabeth visited his grave, while remembering back to his funeral where she, her friends and all the townsfolk gathered to honor him and say their goodbyes.

“Jack died as he lived, a hero,” Bill (Jack Wagner) said at the service before explaining how Jack died. “He was leading a group of recruits through the mountain and there was a landslide. Pushed two of his men out of the way, saving their lives, at the expense of his. Never will I meet a better man. Never will there be a greater Mountie. Never will I have a truer friend.”

“Jack Thornton was a humble man who viewed his duty as a Mountie not as a choice that deserved praise, but as his heart’s calling,” Abigail (Lori Loughlin) said. “Know that your darling Elizabeth will never be alone.”

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

The funeral wrapped after Mounties fired their guns, a bagpipe was played and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) led the crowd in singing “Amazing Grace.”

Back in present time, Rosemary had been taking over classes for Elizabeth, but she had a little trouble teaching the kids because they were all clearly missing their regular teacher. But Elizabeth, she was in no place to teach. Everywhere she went, she would think back to all the memories she’d shared with Jack, from the typewriter he gave her to the new school he built to the land he bought to kissing him in an open field before they married.

Everything only got more difficult for Elizabeth after the Mounties give her Jack’s horse, Sergeant, and when Abigail gives her a letter from Jack that he gave her should anything happen to him.

It read, “My dearest Elizabeth, I’m writing a letter I hope you never have to read. If you are, then you know I won’t be coming home. Take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit. But I need you to promise me one thing, Elizabeth: you will open your heart to love again. Know that I want nothing more than your happiness. You are the perfect woman. You showed me what it feels like to be truly loved. For that, I am eternally grateful. Yours forever, Jack.”

Elsewhere in the “When Calls the Heart” episode, mourning over Jack’s death only brought Abigail and Bill closer together. While he visited with her late at night to swap Jack stories, he decided it was time and he “should go,” but Abigail quickly responded, “Stay,” before reaching out and holding both of his hands.

While Abigail was leaning on Bill, Elizabeth considered leaving Hope Valley for a bit to process the death of her husband and mourn on her own. Eventually, she realized that this town and these people are her home, and she wants to stay and return to teaching her students. When she showed up to her first day back at work, the students surprised her with a sign they made themselves, declaring the building, “The Jack Thornton School,” which Abigail, as mayor, made official.

The Season 5 finale ended with Elizabeth receiving another gift, this time from Abigail and some of the other widows in town. The women made her a red-and-white quilt with hearts sewn all over.

“We want you to know you’re always wrapped in love,” Abigail said.

The greatest gift, though, came right after, when Elizabeth was overwhelmed by the smell of coffee and ran outside to get some air, only for Abigail to come out to explain to her that she has all the symptoms of a pregnancy and that she’s going to have a baby. Elizabeth wept with joy as she realized that Jack truly would always be a part of her, as she’s going to be bringing their kid into the world.

While this wrapped up the season finale, the story of Hope Valley and its residents is far from over, Hearties. There’s no word yet if there will be a time jump or if we’ll get to see Elizabeth as she journeys through her pregnancy, but “When Calls the Heart” has already been renewed for Season 6, which will air next year.