“When Calls the Heart” fans, the penultimate episode of Season 5 is almost here. When Sunday arrives with a brand new episode on Hallmark Channel, expect some familiar guest stars, as well as some new faces.

In International Business Times’ exclusive clip from Sunday’s new “When Calls the Heart” episode, which can be watched above, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) have contrasting impressions of the new woman in town, Eleanor (Kate Isaac), the widow of Lee’s former silent partner. While winding down for the night, the couple discusses a dinner they had with Eleanor, and while Lee loves that she asked so many questions about his job and the company, Rosemary seems to think the widow’s intentions might not be so pure.

“I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s something about that woman I just don’t trust,” Rosemary says.

“Well, I think you’re overthinking it,” Lee responds.

“What you call ‘overthinking,’ I call ‘woman’s intuition,’” Rosemary corrects him. “You wouldn’t understand, you’re not a woman.”

While Lee says he normally encourages Rosemary to listen to her gut-feelings about people, he says that this time, he’s going with his own intuition, which is telling him that Eleanor is simply curious about her late husband’s life.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

“Are you asking me to pretend I don’t get a bad feeling from this woman,” Rosemary wants to know.

“No, I’m asking you to not jump to conclusions,” Lee replies. “I know that’s like asking the sun not to rise.”

Only Sunday will tell whether or not she listens to Lee and tries to give Eleanor the benefit of the doubt, but “When Calls the Heart” fans will know that Rosemary is usually one to trust her instincts.

Also in the episode, which is titled “In My Dreams,” the synopsis reveals that “Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) tutors an unexpected new student and the residents of Hope Valley conspire to pull off a surprise.”

Andrea Brooks (Faith Carter), Aren Buchholz (Jesse) and Eva Bourne (Clara) will all be guest starring during this broadcast, which was written by Elizabeth Stewart and directed by Neill Fearnley.

“When Calls the Heart” airs on Sundays on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EDT.