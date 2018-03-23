Fans finally got to see the “When Calls the Heart” wedding they’d been waiting a long time for when Jack and Elizabeth tied the knot in last week’s episode, but there’s still their lifetime of happiness for viewers to witness. Apparently Hallmark Channel agrees, which is why the network announced on Wednesday that the show’s been renewed for another season.

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait until then to see more of the characters they love, as Season 5 continues to air fresh episodes, with a brand new one coming Sunday. International Business Times has an exclusive clip (see above) from the new episode, titled “Love and Marriage,” which gives fans a little glimpse into the current state of Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee’s (Kavan Smith) marriage.

The scene shows Rosemary flipping through the pages of a photo album, looking at old pictures of her and Lee and reminiscing about all the good times they’ve shared. When Lee comes down the stairs for breakfast, he makes a comment about the food being cold, leaving Rosemary to casually respond, “Yes, it’s terrible when things go cold, isn’t it?” Though she’s referring to their relationship, he doesn’t seem to notice one bit.

He ends up deciding to grab breakfast elsewhere, but before he leaves, Lee asks his wife if she happened to make him lunch.

“Well, you never notice what I pack in your lunch anyway,” Rosemary says.

“That’s not true, you made me that delicious hot soup the other day,” Lee says in return.

“Lunch isn’t always about food, Lee,” she counters, causing him to make a quick exit in response.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

The episode will also follow newlyweds Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) as they begin to fall into a nice rhythm with their marriage, only to have it tested when they’re told that the land Jack had bought is actually owned by the bank.

“I promise you this, I will build you a house,” Jack tells his wife in the promo video, despite the new problems standing in his way.

Meanwhile, Pastor Frank (guest star Mark Humphrey) and Abigail (Lori Loughlin) must make a decision about their future. Elsewhere, Bill (Jack Wagner) helps a young girl solve a mystery.

See it all go down on the new Season 5 episode of “When Calls the Heart” airing Sunday on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EDT.