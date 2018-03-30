Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” is inching closer and closer to the end of Season 5, but it’s not here yet and fans have an all-new episode on Sunday to help them forget about the fact that there are only a few weeks left in the season.

In International Business Times’ exclusive clip (see above) from Sunday’s episode, titled “Heart of the Matter,” Bill (Jack Wagner) stops by the cafe to see Abigail (Lori Loughlin) and ask for some food for a prisoner. At first, the request doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary as he’s asked her the same thing many times before, but then a slip-up causes Abigail to be a little suspicious.

“Hey, I need a meal for a prisoner,” Bill asks Abigail.

“Oh sure, I’ll pour you some soup,” she says.

“Um, what’s the special today?” Bill asks in response, giving Abigail a clue that there’s more to the story than what he’s telling her. She lets him know that the special will be meatloaf, but that it won’t be ready for a few hours. She then double-checks with him that this meal is, in fact, for a prisoner.

“Why,” he asks her.

“Because you’ve never requested my special for a prisoner,” she tells him, with a slight smile on her face.

“Just pour me the soup,” he replies, avoiding the question.

Not one to let it go and always one to have a little playful back-and-forth, Abigail decides to find out who this prisoner is. After a beat, Bill reveals that it’s AJ Foster (Josie Bissett) who’s been arrested. Fans haven’t seen her since around this same time last season, and they’ll likely have the same reaction Abigail had when finding out she’s returned. She simply laughs a little and smiles a lot, with her whole face lighting up with clarity on the situation, telling Bill that she’ll give him a little extra soup then.

“Just the normal amount is fine, thank you,” he says flatly. “Whatever you’re thinking, Abigail, it’s just in your head.”

Aside from AJ arriving to turn herself in, the new episode also features Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) tasking her students to shadow business leaders in Hope Valley for a day to see how they operate on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Abigail and the town continue to try to save the failing bank by playing host to two possible investors.

See all the Hope Valley drama when new episodes of “When Calls the Heart” air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.