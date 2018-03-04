It’s the moment Hearties have been waiting for: Jack (Daniel Lissing) is back!

During the new “When Calls the Heart” episode on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, titled “Home is Where the Heart Is,” Jack returns to Hope Valley after time away in the Northern Territories. With him back home, he and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) start to plan their future and their wedding.

Jack isn’t the only one making way to town. Sofia (Ali Liebert) is a new arrival and sparks begin to fly between her and Carson (Paul Greene). As for Elizabeth, aside from reuniting with her love, she’ll spend time teaching her students the difference between facts and speculation, while the rest of the town is put on edge when Lee isn’t able take out money to pay his employees.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

Before the new episode, let’s take a minute to recap all that happened last week, in the broadcast titled “Hearts and Minds.” After finding out that the railroad company decided not to build a Hope Valley station, Abigail (Lori Loughlin) asked Bill (Jack Wagner) to help her convince the representative to stay in town. He ruined the man’s car, which caused him to stick around for a few extra days. Eventually, Abigail was able to get the railroad executive to come to a town meeting, where she convinced him to do the right thing for the people of Hope Valley and he agreed to build the depot.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth started training her sister Julie (Charlotte Hegele) on how to be a good teacher. It ended up being a harder task than either of them thought it would be, and though Julie started to get the hang of some aspects of the job, she ended up deciding that teaching wasn’t for her. During art class with the kids, she realized how much she missed doing that herself and decided that she wanted to become an artist.

Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) offered up one of her dresses at a major discount to a customer after the woman told her that she couldn’t afford it. Still, the discount wasn’t enough and the customer walked away without being able to have the dress she wanted. Rosemary felt bad and decided to give the woman the dress pattern so that she could make it herself. This ended up becoming a whole new business idea for Rosemary and her partner.

“When Calls the Heart” airs on Sundays on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EST.