“My 600-LB Life” takes viewers on the journey of morbidly obese patients who are fighting for the opportunity to be approved for gastric bypass surgery and take back control of their lives. However, when “My 600-LB Life: Skin Tight” Season 3 premieres, fans of the TLC series will see what life is like for subjects during the final stage of extreme weight loss.

The spinoff series, which is expected to consist of 13 hour-long episodes, will premiere on Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. EST on TLC. Season 3, episode 1 will follow the stories of Stephanie, Darcy and BJ, all of whom are eager to complete their full-body transformation with skin removal surgery.

After gaining an excessive amount of weight and battling depression following the birth of her son, Stephanie managed to drop 200 pounds. However, the embarrassment from her excess skin is stopping her from bonding with her son, and living her life.

Meanwhile, Stephanie’s mom, Darcy, has managed to go from 300-lbs to 160-lbs and wants her extra skin gone.

Elsewhere, BJ spiraled out of control due to his drug abuse and overeating, but he eventually turned to religion and took his life back.

Once an irresponsible adult, BJ now has a family of his own and has gone from 500 pounds to 150 pounds. Despite his drastic weight loss, his extra skin is holding him back from being completely happy.

Although Stephanie, Darcy, and BJ all have stories to share, they aren’t the first subjects to struggle with the final stage of extreme weight loss, and they certainly aren’t the last.

Check out the TV schedule for “My 600-LB Life: Skin Tight” on TLC below:

March 7

9 a.m. — Ariel and Chantae (Season 1, Episode 6)

10 a.m. — Lauana and Tim (Season 1, Episode 1)

10:05 p.m. — Stephanie, Darcy and BJ (Season 3, Episode 1)

March 8

1:08 a.m. — Stephanie, Darcy and BJ (Season 3, Episode 1)

March 12

3 p.m. — Stephanie, Darcy and BJ (Season 3, Episode 1)

March 14

10:05 p.m. — Antonia and Natasha (Season 3, Episode 1)

March 15

1:08 a.m. — Antonia and Natasha (Season 3, Episode 1)

10 p.m. — Transformed: Antonia and Natasha

March 16

1:01 a.m. — Transformed: Antonia and Natasha

March 18

1 p.m. — Stephanie, Darcy and BJ (Season 3, Episode 1)

2 p.m. — Antonia & Natasha (Season 3, Episode 1)

Photo: TLC