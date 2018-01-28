As music's biggest stars head into Madison Square Garden for the landmark 60th annual Grammy Awards, they will first walk the Red Carpet, bringing some sure to be iconic looks. Thankfully, everyone will be able to get in on the action when it comes to viewing what some of the hottest names in music will be wearing on the industry's biggest night.

While the Red Carpet will be broadcast live on CBS prior to the Awards ceremony's start at 7:30 p.m. EST, those who aren't catching the show on TV will still be able to watch via a series of livestreams, beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Among the options will be a livestream on GRAMMY.com, The Recording Academy's Facebook Page, and CBS' Facebook Page. Following the red carpet, those wishing to stream the show can so so across digital platforms with the CBS All Access app.

This year's red carpet coverage will be hosted by Quddus, with Ted Stryker reporting from backstage. This year's event, titled "Grammy's Live From The Red Carpet," will also feature plenty of pre-show coverage and behind-the-scenes action as well.

The excitement over the red carpet for the Grammys comes after years of iconic looks from several artists. Among the moments that are still talked about are Lady Gaga's arrival at the show in 2011 inside an egg, which she later "hatched" out of for her performance.

She later admitted she had been inside the "vessel" for three days.

Of course, the red carpet won't be the only exciting moment of the show, as several performances are set to wow audiences throughout the night, including Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink and Little Big Town. A special tribute to Broadway will also take place, featuring Patty LuPone and Ben Platt, to celebrate the show's return to New York.

There are also set to be several performances addressing social and political movement that have shaped Hollywood in recent months. Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church will address the Las Vegas shooting in a special tribute performance to the victims of the massacre, while Kesha, Camila Cabello and Cyndi Lauper are all joining forces to address the #MeToo Movement.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS