The time has finally arrived and we're just a few nights away now from 10 new couples taking to the dance floor in the hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy on the special all-athletes season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Those hoping to catch all of the sparkly and glittery excitement and insanely competitive action as the show debuts will be in luck, as it will be airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. The show will also stream live on ABC's website.

Though the new season will be a shortened one in terms of length, only airing over a period of four weeks, it won't be short on the competition and entertainment value. The group of athletes competing includes four stars from the recent Winter Olympics, two other former Olympians, a two-time World Series champion, an NBA legend, an NFL star and even a current college basketball star. With such a roster, and double eliminations looming each week, the most impressive routines of all time are sure to be seen.

Of the cast, the most interesting member of the group is Arike Ogunbowale, a star from the Notre Dame women's basketball team, who scored the winning shots against the undefeated UConn and helped set the team up to become National Champs. She is the first college athlete to make an appearance on the show, and while she has managed to work around some of the restrictions set by the NCAA that had previously prevented athletes like her from appearing on shows like "DWTS" there are still some bylaws she needs to follow.

The bylaw, which states that athletes cannot profit on anything that results from "the publicity, reputation, fame or personal following that he or she has obtained because of athletics ability," does not prohibit Ogunbowale from keeping any prize money she wins on the show because it is earned as a result of her dancing abilities. However, she is still prohibited from doing any promotional work for the show, as that falls under the definition of capitalizing and making money off of her athletic abilities.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin