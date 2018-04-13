Just because the upcoming season is going to be shortened down to just four weeks of competition doesn't mean that "Dancing With the Stars" doesn't plan on rolling out an impressive cast.

During a live broadcast of "Good Morning America," the official cast for the new season was revealed, featuring the full teams of pros and athletes. While fans were disappointed to learn that some fan-favorite pros like Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd would not be returning for this round of competition, the complete partnerships this time around will still be exciting.

The full list of teams is featured below:

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Reigning Champ Lindsay Arnold

Olympic Snowboarder and Gold/Silver Medalist Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev

Two-Time World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Johnny Damon and Emma Slater

Former Olympic Softball Pitcher Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe

Former Olympic Skater and "I, Tonya" subject Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

First U.S. Men's Single Luge Olympic Medalist Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

Olympic Ice Skater Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

NFL Star Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

Notre Dame Student and Women's Final Four Star Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

Olympic Ice Skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Several of the athlete identities had previously been leaked ahead of the announcement, with show co-host Tom Bergeron even cheekily confirming Tonya's participation in the ABC series on his Twitter account.

Prior to the official announcement, Tonya, Jamie, Adam, Jennie, and Josh were all rumored to be dancing. None of the partnerships, however, had yet been revealed or teased.

Adam, in particular, has been a popular name among the athletes who have been rumored as participants and was actually the first person whose identity was mentioned when it came to the potential cast.

"'Dancing With the Stars' are putting together a special athletes edition and Adam Rippon is at the top of the list of celebrities that the show wants," sources said at the time. "Adam is enjoying his newfound fame and is very interested in joining the show. He loves performing and loves dancing but most of all he loves a sequined costume. This is the perfect fit for him."

Are you excited about the new "Dancing With the Stars" cast? Sound off on who you hope will win below!

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Adam Rose