Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official wedding announcement stated that the event will reflect the characters of the bride and groom. However, the couple is expected to be traditional on the eve of their wedding day.

According to Town and Country, Markle and Prince Harry will spend the night of their wedding apart just like what Kate Middleton and Prince William did. In 2011, Middleton slept at the Goring Hotel in London, and she made sure that Prince William will not see her until she walks through the door.

And since Markle and Prince Harry will be tying the knot in Windsor, it is expected that sleeping arrangements for Markle on the night of her wedding are already being finalized. There are slew of posh apartments that Markle can stay in prior to her nuptials.

The Kensington Palace previously said that Windsor is an important place for Markle and all the members of the royal family that’s why the former actress will most certainly want to stay there for a day or two before her wedding day.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple,” the statement from the palace read.

Meanwhile, some of the best lodging in Windsor includes the Royal Lodge and Frogmore House. The latter was the venue for Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photo shoot. The Royal Lodge, on the other hand, was where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, stayed in June of 1999 before her wedding to Prince Edward. Her then-fiancé slept at Windsor Castle, which could also be where Prince Harry will stay on the night of his wedding.

And if Markle decides to stay home on the night of her wedding, she may do so because London is just an hour away from Windsor Castle. She and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EST).

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson